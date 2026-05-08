How, where to watch San Antonio Spurs playoff games this weekend The Rock at La Cantera is hosting an event with free ticketed viewing SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans will be glued to the TV screen this weekend, as the Silver and Black head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves.
Friday’s game starts at 8:30 p.m. on Amazon Prime. A membership costs $139 annually. The company is also offering a free trial.
Many fans also head to bars and restaurants to watch the game. However, those options have become more costly for businesses, which say they have to decide which streaming service to subscribe to in order to keep customers happy.
The Rock at La Cantera will show the game on a 40-foot LED screen on Frost Plaza.
People must RSVP for one of the 5,000 tickets available. They offer a park-and-ride service from the Shops at La Cantera.
Outside food and drinks are not allowed at the Rock at La Cantera, only a blanket and a chair.
Sunday’s Game 4 against the Timberwolves airs at 6:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.
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Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.
She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.
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