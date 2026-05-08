Family member stabs man multiple times with kitchen knife on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times by a family member early Friday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Grovehill Drive, which is located near Hemphill Drive.

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Two brothers in their 30s were fighting for unknown reasons. At some point, SAPD said one of the men stabbed the other multiple times in the back with a kitchen knife.

The man who was stabbed suffered injuries described as life-threatening, police said. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The other man has since been detained and is cooperating with SAPD’s investigation. He told officers that he used the weapon in self-defense, police said.

Three family members witnessed the incident and are being questioned by officers.

SAPD recovered a weapon from the scene, though it is unclear if it was the one used in the fight.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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