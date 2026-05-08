Family member stabs man multiple times with kitchen knife on Northwest Side, SAPD says Three family members witnessed the incident Officers respond to a stabbing early Friday on the Northwest Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times by a family member early Friday, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Grovehill Drive, which is located near Hemphill Drive.
Two brothers in their 30s were fighting for unknown reasons. At some point, SAPD said one of the men stabbed the other multiple times in the back with a kitchen knife.
The man who was stabbed suffered injuries described as life-threatening, police said. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
The other man has since been detained and is cooperating with SAPD’s investigation. He told officers that he used the weapon in self-defense, police said.
Three family members witnessed the incident and are being questioned by officers.
SAPD recovered a weapon from the scene, though it is unclear if it was the one used in the fight.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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