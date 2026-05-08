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Local News

Family member stabs man multiple times with kitchen knife on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Three family members witnessed the incident

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Officers respond to a stabbing early Friday on the Northwest Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times by a family member early Friday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Grovehill Drive, which is located near Hemphill Drive.

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Two brothers in their 30s were fighting for unknown reasons. At some point, SAPD said one of the men stabbed the other multiple times in the back with a kitchen knife.

The man who was stabbed suffered injuries described as life-threatening, police said. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The other man has since been detained and is cooperating with SAPD’s investigation. He told officers that he used the weapon in self-defense, police said.

Three family members witnessed the incident and are being questioned by officers.

SAPD recovered a weapon from the scene, though it is unclear if it was the one used in the fight.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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