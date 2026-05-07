How a free city program helped San Antonio entrepreneur land shelf space at retail stores

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a business don’t have to do it alone or spend a dime to get started.

LaunchSA, a free business resource program supported by the City of San Antonio and Geekdom, offers daily workshops, one-on-one meetings, mentorship connections and classes for anyone ready to leap into entrepreneurship.

Andrea Ley is proof that the program works. She launched Olla Express in 2017 with the help of LaunchSA, and what started as an idea has grown into a brand now sold at major retailers.

“When I realized everything was free resources from this organization, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is something that I can take advantage of,” Ley said. “And they are gonna help me along the way — if they don’t find the solutions, they are going to look for them, and that’s going to help me a lot.”

Ley said the mentors and coaches she met through the program provided her with the confidence to push through.

“That’s why I got like the courage and I started like, okay, I’m going to come regularly,” she said. “I met so many mentors, coaches, and experts who were helping with all the questions I got.”

Navigating a changing business landscape

LaunchSA Director Matthew Espinoza said the program is especially valuable right now, as starting a business can feel more complicated than ever.

“Right now it seems like for small business owners or people thinking about starting a business, it can be overwhelming,” Espinoza said. “There’s a thousand different things that you’re thinking about, especially with technology and AI — the way we’re doing business is so different.”

Ley’s Café de Olla is now sold at H-E-B, the Pullman Market and other locations, which is a milestone that she still finds hard to believe.

“Oh my God, it’s unbelievable,” Ley said when asked about her growth from 2017 to now.

She credits the community around her for helping fuel that expansion.

“When you trust your team and your community, it’s like, oh, you know what, I can go and look for some other opportunities and go to other places that are looking for Café de Olla,” Ley said.

Whether someone has a fully developed sales pitch or is simply curious about how the program works, LaunchSA’s team is available at the Central Library Monday through Friday during regular business hours — all at no cost.

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