Five Frio County suspects, including two Pearsall City Council members, set to make court appearance

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – Five suspects, including two Pearsall city council members, are set to appear in a Frio County courtroom Friday morning after they were charged in a state-led election investigation.

The suspects’ court appearances come just days after investigators executed new search warrants related to a possible vote-harvesting scheme in Frio County.

At this time, no one connected to the newly issued warrants has been charged.

KSAT first reported about a Frio County grand jury indicting six people, including a former Frio County election administrator and two Pearsall City Council members, earlier this month.

Frio County sheriff’s deputies arrested the following suspects on May 2, who are set to appear in court Friday:

Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino on one count of vote harvesting

Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence

Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza on one count of vote harvesting

Rosa Rodriguez, who the Frio County Sheriff’s Office described as a campaign worker, on two counts of vote harvesting

A sixth suspect, Frio County Judge Rochelle Camacho, was arrested on May 9, FCSO confirmed. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct suspended her from the position without pay.

Court records show several suspects are accused of paying for vote-harvesting services targeting elderly voters.

The League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC) said it will send representatives to attend Friday’s court hearing.

