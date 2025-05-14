Pearsall city council members indicted in elections investigation take oath of office for new term

Place 2 Council Member Ramiro Trevino and Place 4 Council Member Racheal Garza took the oath of office during Tuesday night’s Pearsall city council meeting.

PEARSALL, Texas – Two Pearsall city council members facing felony charges were sworn in to serve another term on Tuesday night, nearly two weeks after a grand jury indicted them in an election investigation.

Place 2 Council Member Ramiro Trevino and Place 4 Council Member Racheal Garza took the oath of office during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The two council members each face one count of vote harvesting. Trevino and Garza are among six people accused of paying for vote-harvesting services that targeted elderly voters.

Trevino and Garza ran unopposed during the May 3, 2025, election. Both have served on the council since 2022, according to the city’s website.

The four others charged and arrested include:

Frio County Judge Rochelle Camacho on three counts of vote harvesting

Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence

Rosa Rodriguez, who the Frio County Sheriff’s Office described as a campaign worker, on two counts of vote harvesting

The vote harvesting and tampering with evidence charges are considered third-degree felonies.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct suspended Camacho from her position as Frio County Judge earlier this week.

