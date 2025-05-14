Skip to main content
Pearsall city council members indicted in elections investigation take oath of office for new term

Racheal Garza and Ramiro Trevino each face one count of vote harvesting

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Place 2 Council Member Ramiro Trevino and Place 4 Council Member Racheal Garza took the oath of office during Tuesday night’s Pearsall city council meeting. (KSAT)

PEARSALL, Texas – Two Pearsall city council members facing felony charges were sworn in to serve another term on Tuesday night, nearly two weeks after a grand jury indicted them in an election investigation.

Place 2 Council Member Ramiro Trevino and Place 4 Council Member Racheal Garza took the oath of office during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The two council members each face one count of vote harvesting. Trevino and Garza are among six people accused of paying for vote-harvesting services that targeted elderly voters.

>>What is vote harvesting, a charge several Frio County elected officials face in an election scheme?

Trevino and Garza ran unopposed during the May 3, 2025, election. Both have served on the council since 2022, according to the city’s website.

The four others charged and arrested include:

  • Frio County Judge Rochelle Camacho on three counts of vote harvesting
  • Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting
  • Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence
  • Rosa Rodriguez, who the Frio County Sheriff’s Office described as a campaign worker, on two counts of vote harvesting

The vote harvesting and tampering with evidence charges are considered third-degree felonies.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct suspended Camacho from her position as Frio County Judge earlier this week.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

