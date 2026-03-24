Woman pinned underneath vehicle on West Side suffers life-threatening injuries, SAPD says Police say the woman had a pulse before she was hospitalized SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck and pinned underneath a vehicle Tuesday morning on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South General McMullen Drive, which is located near Castroville Road.
According to an SAPD sergeant on scene, a vehicle traveling southbound on South General McMullen Drive with a green light hit a woman in her 70s as she was leaving an H-E-B parking lot.
The woman was initially pinned underneath the vehicle. San Antonio fire crews were later able to remove her, police said.
According to the sergeant, the woman had a pulse on the scene before she was rushed to a local hospital.
The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with SAPD’s ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. Read also:
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Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.
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