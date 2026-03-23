Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street west of downtown, SAPD says

Witnesses told police a vehicle turning southbound from Houston Street fatally struck a woman as she was crossing Frio Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street west of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told police a vehicle turning southbound from Houston Street struck the woman as she was crossing Frio Street.

Recommended Videos

The woman, who police said was in her 40s, was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police later confirmed the woman’s death. The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said the driver is not being charged at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read also: