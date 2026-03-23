Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street west of downtown, SAPD says
Woman was initially hospitalized in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street west of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told police a vehicle turning southbound from Houston Street struck the woman as she was crossing Frio Street.
The woman, who police said was in her 40s, was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police later confirmed the woman’s death. The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.
Police said the driver is not being charged at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
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Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.