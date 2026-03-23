Bond denied for suspect in deadly West Side crash tied to racing

SAN ANTONIO – A judge has denied bond for a suspect arrested in connection with a deadly crash that the San Antonio Police Department believes stemmed from street racing.

Jose Juan Nagera, 38, was arrested Saturday on two counts of racing causing serious injuries.

Jose Juan Nagera, 38, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Sunday, March 22, 2026, jail records show. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Police believe Nagera was involved in a street race with Raul Gallegos, Jr., 20, on March 17 on Culebra Road, not far from Interstate 10.

Gallegos lost control of his car, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another driver.

The woman in that other vehicle, who was not involved in the racing, suffered serious injuries.

Candles and written tributes now mark the spot where Raul Gallegos, Jr., 10, and his 12-year-old nephew, Jonathan Rivera, died last Tuesday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Gallegos and his 12-year-old nephew, Jonathan Rivera, were passengers in his car and died from their injuries.

Witnesses told police that that Gallegos had been racing another vehicle, described as a dark-colored pickup, which left the scene.

An arrest affidavit states that investigators obtained dashcam video showing the pickup and the crash itself.

The video shows the truck involved had special features that police were able to identify, according to the document.

Based on those images, police said they tracked down the truck, then spoke to Nagera who admitted to being the owner.

The affidavit states when detectives questioned Nagera, he initially denied racing. Later, authorities said Nagera admitted he was behind the wheel of the truck.

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