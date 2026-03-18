SAPD: 3 hospitalized, including 12-year-old, after possible racing crash on West Side

Officers responded to the scene after several calls were made about a crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Elmendorf Street and Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized, including a 12-year-old boy, after a two-vehicle crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene after several calls were made about a crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Elmendorf Street and Culebra Road.

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Police said one vehicle was occupied by a man in his early 20s and his 12-year-old nephew. That vehicle, SAPD said, was possibly involved in a race with a third vehicle before the crash.

Officers responded to the scene after several calls were made about a crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Elmendorf Street and Culebra Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The man was traveling eastbound on Culebra Road when he went into oncoming traffic and collided with a white sedan occupied by a woman, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. SAPD said it does not believe the woman was involved in the possible race.

Police said the child and the man were unconscious when they were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Officers responded to the scene after several calls were made about a crash just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Elmendorf Street and Culebra Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAPD did not clarify if the third vehicle that was possibly racing with the man remained at the scene after the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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