Search for suspect connected to North Side robbery, assault continues, SAPD says

San Antonio police said it is looking for a man officers believe robbed a North Side business at gunpoint on Monday, March 16, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is looking for a man officers believe robbed a North Side business at gunpoint on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the business just after 2 p.m. in the 11400 block of West Avenue, which is located south of Blanco Road.

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Upon arrival, officers said they found a gun in the parking lot.

Two people in the parking lot told SAPD that the suspect entered a business with a gun and began demanding cash and other items. One of the people said they were assaulted by the suspect, but police did not confirm the nature of the victim’s injury.

Emergency personnel was called to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for further treatment, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

KSAT also saw crime scene tape on Monday outside a neighborhood near the business that begins at the intersection of West Avenue and Serenade Drive.

A KSAT photojournalist captured crime scene tape on Monday, March 16, 2026, outside a neighborhood that begins at the intersection of West Avenue and Serenade Drive. (KSAT)

In its report, police described the suspect as a 54-year-old man, but the department did not reveal his identity.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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