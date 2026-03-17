After KSAT covered six shootings in 48 hours, San Antonio nonprofit calls for prevention

SAN ANTONIO – After a violent weekend in San Antonio, what comes next?

KSAT covered six shootings in 48 hours this past weekend, and at least two of them were deadly. One nonprofit says the city and community need to invest in preventive efforts to change the statistics.

“You hope it doesn’t happen‚” Bennie Price, the CEO and founder of Big Mama’s Safe House, said. “But what do you do to keep it from happening?”

Big Mama’s is a nonprofit focused on ending gun violence and supporting survivors.

“If it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us,” Price said. “When they start shooting these guns, they’re not shooting one or two bullets, they’re shooting a lot of them.”

KSAT met Price off North New Braunfels Avenue and Dawson Street on Monday. That same spot is where someone shot a man Sunday night in the neck and shoulder.

These are the six shootings KSAT covered:

“The incidents referred to have all been isolated incidents,” a San Antonio Police Department spokesperson said. “If any suspicious activity occurs, citizens are encouraged to call police to report. Citizens can call the SAPD Non-emergency number at 210-207-7273 or 911 in case of an emergency.”

Big Mama’s is trying to support youth through prevention efforts like day-long programs and workforce development. To help them, click here.

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