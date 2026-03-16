Man shot in neck, shoulder after altercation on East Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was shot in the neck and shoulder after an altercation on the East Side.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North New Braunfels Avenue, which is located near Dawson Street.

SAPD said the shooter fled from the scene on foot. At this time, it’s unclear what prompted the altercation.

The victim entered the Little Caesars on Dawson Street to receive assistance, police stated. He was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police officers followed a blood trail, which led them to Potomac Street and North New Braunfels Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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