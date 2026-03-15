Northwest side neighbors shaken after woman killed in shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side neighborhood is on edge after a woman was killed and a man was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday morning.

San Antonio police officers were called shortly after midnight to reports of gunfire on White Cloud Street near Callaghan Road.

Neighbors said they heard a rapid series of shots. One resident, who asked not to be identified, said the gunfire woke her up, and there were around 11 rounds fired.

Vincent Goularte, who lives two houses from the scene, said he and his wife called 911 after hearing the shots. Goularte said he walked outside and found a man and a woman on the ground.

“I walked up on him, and I was like, ‘Hey man, are you all right?’ No response,” Goularte said. “That’s when I saw the girl slumped against the second tree over there by the driveway.”

Goularte’s security camera was able to record the sound of gunshots being fired. In the footage, you can hear nearly a dozen rounds go off and then see a car speed off.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, identified as a 22-year-old, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting, police said. Authorities believe the shooter is an 18-year-old man who lived in the home and is still on the run.

It’s unclear if the shooter was inside the vehicle that sped off in the security footage or was the person who drove the victims to the house.

Those who live in the area said the neighborhood is usually peaceful, and they hope police quickly find the shooter responsible.

Read also: