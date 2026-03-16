Man arrested in connection with high-speed chase on West Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with a high-speed chase on the West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee Anthony Villarreal was taken into custody on March 10 and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center with a $60,000, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

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Villarreal faces the following charges: unlawful possession of a firearm (an active warrant), evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest on foot.

A deputy had attempted to stop Villarreal for driving recklessly on March 10 near the 7500 block of Marbach Road.

However, the sheriff’s office said Villarreal led multiple deputies on a pursuit that later ended near Pleasure Park Road.

Villarreal also tried to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody without further incident, BCSO said.

During the short foot chase, the post stated that the deputies saw Villarreal pull a handgun from his waistband and try to discard it.

The deputies were able to locate the handgun and recover it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Villarreal later admitted to investigators that he attempted to flee because of the active warrant, BCSO said.

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