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Driver in critical condition following 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says

The westbound lanes of SW Loop 410 at Somerset Road remain closed

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

A driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash along Loop 410, according to the San Antonio Police Department. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash along Loop 410, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Southwest Loop 410 near Somerset Road.

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Police said a white pickup truck struck a barrier before it was rear-ended by a white SUV. The white SUV then hit a wall, which caused one of its tires to come off and hit a black SUV.

The 24-year-old driver of the pickup sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, authorities said. Two people in the white SUV sustained minor injuries.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of SW Loop 410 remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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