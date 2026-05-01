Driver in critical condition following 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says The westbound lanes of SW Loop 410 at Somerset Road remain closed A driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash along Loop 410, according to the San Antonio Police Department. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash along Loop 410, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Southwest Loop 410 near Somerset Road.
Police said a white pickup truck struck a barrier before it was rear-ended by a white SUV. The white SUV then hit a wall, which caused one of its tires to come off and hit a black SUV.
The 24-year-old driver of the pickup sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, authorities said. Two people in the white SUV sustained minor injuries.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of SW Loop 410 remain closed.
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About the Authors Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
Adam Barraza headshot
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.
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