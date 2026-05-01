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Local News

What to expect on the May 2 ballot in Bexar County

Voters can cast their votes Saturday, May 2 at various polling locations

Alexis Scott, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Voters across Bexar County will head to the polls Saturday for a wide-ranging local election that includes school board races, municipal leadership choices and funding propositions.

Those living in the City of San Antonio do not have any major municipal items on the ballot.

The Bexar County general election is Saturday, May 2. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The May 2 general election is made up of dozens of races across multiple jurisdictions, meaning ballots will vary significantly depending on where voters live.

According to the Bexar County Elections Department sample ballot, there are nine cities presenting mayoral races including:

  • Selma
  • Somerset
  • Terrell Hills
  • Balcones Heights
  • Grey Forest
  • Leon Valley
  • Olmos Park
  • Universal City
  • Hollywood Park

The search to fill council member and aldermen positions are also on the ballot. Voters hitting the polls will see these races in the City of Shavano Park and Helotes as well.

There’s also a list of school board races to be on the lookout for in Medina Valley ISD, Alamo Heights ISD, Southwest ISD and North East ISD.

Alamo Community College District is holding a board race, while Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD (SCUCISD) voters will be deciding on a combined $295 million bond, with three propositions.

If voters choose to move forward with the SCUCISD proposal, they can expect major upgrades including improved campus security, new technology, additional sports facilities, HVAC replacements and more.

Other proposals and tax measures to vote on will benefit to Castle Hills, along with changes to the Chasin Heights and Real Road Special Improvement District.

Learn more about the race happening in your area here.

For more information about polling locations in Bexar County, click here.

View the map below to see where the May 2 races will be held.

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