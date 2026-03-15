14-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of McArthur Avenue.

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Upon arrival, police said officers found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen did not provide any information on the shooter. He also did not disclose how the shooting occurred.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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