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Local News

7 displaced after apartment complex fire near downtown, SAFD says

A resident reported an electrical issue in a light fixture

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Firefighters responded around 6:55 p.m. Monday to Parkside Apartments in the 1000 block of North Frio Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Seven people were displaced after an apartment complex fire near downtown, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 6:55 p.m. Monday to Parkside Apartments in the 1000 block of North Frio Street.

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Firefighters responded around 6:55 p.m. Monday to Parkside Apartments in the 1000 block of North Frio Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A resident reported an electrical issue in a light fixture, which is believed to have caused the fire, SAFD said.

Firefighters responded around 6:55 p.m. Monday to Parkside Apartments in the 1000 block of North Frio Street. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported. The seven people were displaced from five different units, SAFD said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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