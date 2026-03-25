‘I don’t even feel safe’: Witness recalls fatal shooting after gunman released from Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused in the fatal shooting of Edward Trejo is free after Bexar County prosecutors said they do not have enough evidence to prove a crime occurred.

Trejo was shot and killed early in the morning on Dec. 21 while attending a Christmas party at a friend’s home near Cincinnati Avenue.

“We were just in my house, we were having a Christmas party,” David Alfaro, Trejo’s friend, said.

Alfaro said a neighbor, Paul Flores, came to the door complaining about loud music and became confrontational.

“When I answered the door, I was met with yelling, cussing,” Alfaro said. “Paul Flores was there going off on me, that the music was too loud, he was trying to sleep.”

Alfaro said people at his home repeatedly told Flores to leave.

“We told him multiple times to just go,” Alfaro said. “Just leave. We hear you, get out of here. And he refused.”

Alfaro said the confrontation escalated into an argument and then a physical fight.

“Paul Flores put his arm up and started shoving,” he said.

Alfaro said two gunshots followed. One gunshot grazed Alfaro’s leg and another one killed Trejo.

The initial San Antonio Police Department report obtained by KSAT says Paul Flores “recklessly possessed and discharged a firearm” and intended to “cause serious bodily injury or death.” Flores was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Three months later, Flores is no longer in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said the case was no-billed.

“This grand jury did not find probable cause to believe an offense occurred, allowing our office to proceed with prosecution” the office wrote in a statement to KSAT. “This probable cause standard is less than what is required for a conviction, which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. … We understand that this outcome is disappointing to Edwards family.”

Trejo’s family and friends said they are worried about their safety since Flores lives so close to Alfaro.

“I grew up at that house, and now I don’t even feel safe anymore because this guy’s residence is our backyards, our catty corner. We share a fence,” Alfaro said.

Andrea Trejo, Edward’s mom, said she doesn’t feel like this is justice and she wants to keep pushing for a conviction.

“I dropped to my knees. I felt like I lost him all over again,” she said. “I’m upset with the justice system. I’m obsessed with the DA.”

The district attorney’s office said the case could be refiled in the future. Andrea Trejo said she plans to hire an attorney and continue pushing for accountability.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: