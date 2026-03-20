Skip to main content
Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Downtown SA takes hit as more hotel rooms sit empty
‘You can still go to prison’: Teen who accidentally shot, killed brother sentenced to 10 years of probation
Former San Antonio financial advisor takes guilty plea in Ponzi scheme, DOJ says
Suspect shot, killed himself with his weapon while in custody, SAPD chief says
Courtroom tension continues on third day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Chuck Norris, martial arts master and actor whose toughness became internet lore, dies at 86
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family mourns woman killed in Leon Valley hit-and-run as police search for suspect
Guadalupe County deputies arrest 2 suspects in connection with human trafficking investigation
Driver in crash that killed 12-year-old dies at hospital, SAPD says
Video shows driver rescuing child found wandering along busy South Side road

Local News

Grand jury declines charges in fatal shooting that stemmed from noise complaint, DA’s office says

‘No bill’ decision returned in death of Edward Trejo

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Edward Trejo (Courtesy)

SAN ANTONIO – A grand jury has declined charges in a 2025 fatal shooting that police say stemmed from a noise complaint, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, the case against Paul Flores, 40, was presented to a grand jury, which returned a “no bill” decision in the death of Edward Trejo, 29.

“This means that this grand jury did not find probable cause to believe an offense occurred, allowing our office to proceed with prosecution,” the district attorney’s office said. “This probable cause standard is less than what is required for a conviction, which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The district attorney’s office said the case may be refiled “should new evidence be discovered.”

“We understand that this outcome is disappointing to Edward’s family, and we truly empathize with them on how difficult this news is,” the district attorney’s office said.

According to San Antonio police, around 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 21, Flores went to a residence in the 300 block of Cincinnati Avenue near Fredericksburg Road to discuss a noise complaint.

A verbal altercation between Flores and tenants escalated, and police said Flores pulled out a gun and fired shots at Trejo.

Trejo was hit by the gunfire multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...