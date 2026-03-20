Grand jury declines charges in fatal shooting that stemmed from noise complaint, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A grand jury has declined charges in a 2025 fatal shooting that police say stemmed from a noise complaint, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, the case against Paul Flores, 40, was presented to a grand jury, which returned a “no bill” decision in the death of Edward Trejo, 29.

“This means that this grand jury did not find probable cause to believe an offense occurred, allowing our office to proceed with prosecution,” the district attorney’s office said. “This probable cause standard is less than what is required for a conviction, which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The district attorney’s office said the case may be refiled “should new evidence be discovered.”

“We understand that this outcome is disappointing to Edward’s family, and we truly empathize with them on how difficult this news is,” the district attorney’s office said.

According to San Antonio police, around 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 21, Flores went to a residence in the 300 block of Cincinnati Avenue near Fredericksburg Road to discuss a noise complaint.

A verbal altercation between Flores and tenants escalated, and police said Flores pulled out a gun and fired shots at Trejo.

Trejo was hit by the gunfire multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

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