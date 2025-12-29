‘He had a big heart’: Family, friends remember man killed over a neighbor’s noise complaint

SAN ANTONIO – One night with friends turned deadly for Edward Trejo, 29, when a neighbor knocked on the door.

Sunday night, roughly 200 people in the community came together to remember Edward Trejo and support his family.

“He did a lot for us,” said Christian Trejo, Edward’s twin brother. “He always had our back, he always had anybody’s back.”

Edward was remembered for his willingness to help people and his love for baseball and competition.

“He had a big heart, you know,” family friend Vanessa Fernandez said. “He loved everybody.”

Edward Trejo, left. (Courtesy)

“It’s been really hard,” said Ayanna Trejo, Edward’s sister. “I haven’t been able to sleep.”

His mother, Andrea, said she hopes Edward knows just how many of his friends showed up for him.

“I just want to keep his memory alive,” Andrea said. “They loved you so much, and I’m so proud of the man you were.”

Trejo was shot after a neighbor approached the home in the 300 block of Cincinnati Ave to make a noise complaint.

Edward’s friends said that during the confrontation, the neighbor pushed someone, starting a fight. Edward was later shot and killed by the suspect, later identified as Paul Flores, 40.

“He went with intent to hurt someone, and he hurt my son,” Andrea Trejo said. “He took my son.”

Flores is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“I want justice. I’m angry [Flores] took my son but my heart aches for him.”

