Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim shot, killed in noise complaint confrontation

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed in a physical confrontation over a noise complaint on a North Side street.

San Antonio police said Monday that the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Sunday after he was shot multiple times in different parts of his body.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Edward Trejo, 29, died of a gunshot wound to his neck. The office also ruled that his death was a homicide.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cincinnati Avenue. When they arrived, police said the officers attempted to save Trejo’s life before he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators on scene said they learned the confrontation began when Paul Flores, 40, went to the home where Trejo was to complain about loud noise.

After Flores confronted Trejo and others, police said Flores and Trejo got into a verbal argument that started in the front yard and later became physical when it spilled out into the street.

While in the street, authorities said Flores pulled out a weapon and fired at Trejo multiple times.

Flores was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on two charges: murder (a first-degree felony) and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (a second-degree felony). A Bexar County set his combined bond for the charges at $200,000.

As of Friday evening, records still list Flores as an inmate at the county jail.

