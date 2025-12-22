Man faces murder charge after confrontation over noise complaint ends with gunfire, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man arrested in connection with a murder investigation allegedly shot another man multiple times during an altercation that stemmed from a noise complaint, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cincinnati Avenue, near Fredericksburg Road.

SAPD said that the suspect, identified as Paul Flores, went to a residence to discuss a noise complaint.

A verbal altercation between Flores and the tenants eventually escalated to a fight involving Flores and another man, police stated.

The fight broke out in the front yard and spilled into the street. At some point, according to police, Flores pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other man.

When police officers arrived at the scene, SAPD stated that the victim was found with several gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Flores was taken into custody on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, records show.

According to jail records, Flores was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

