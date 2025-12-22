SAPD identifies man arrested in connection with foot chase on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a 20-year-old man arrested in connection with a foot chase stemming from a traffic stop for a phone violation.

In an updated SAPD preliminary report on Monday, the department identified the suspect as Arthur Flores.

Recommended Videos

A police officer had attempted the traffic stop around 11 a.m. Friday in the 6900 block of Northwest Loop 410.

Police said that at some point during the traffic stop, the officer tried to handcuff Flores. However, he allegedly resisted.

The officer also used a Taser, but it was ineffective.

Then, according to police, the officer ran after Flores into a creek. Shortly later, other officers responded, and Flores was taken into custody.

Multiple guns, including one that was registered as stolen, were found in Flores’ possession, police said.

Flores was later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on multiple charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest and cocaine possession, records show.

Read also