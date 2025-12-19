Austin man arrested after months-long investigation into series of explosions, police say

AUSTIN, Texas – A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation into multiple explosions in Austin, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Derek Austin Gillespie, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Austin police said in a news release.

Authorities had found several “improvised” explosive devices inside Gillespie’s residence and vehicle during a search warrant, the release states.

His arrest follows a multi-agency investigation dating back to August, when APD officers received reports of several explosions near Jones Road and the Blunn Creek Greenbelt, near St. Edward’s University.

Upon further investigation, police said the explosions “were not consistent with commercially available fireworks and posed a potential risk to public safety.”

In one of the August incidents, the release states that investigators collected evidence of an improvised explosive in the 2500 block of Jones Road.

Gillespie is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon - explosive device, a third-degree felony, according to police.

There have been no reported injuries from any of the incidents, APD said.

