Woman with San Antonio ties charged after razor blades found in bread at Mississippi Walmart

BILOXI, Mississippi – The woman arrested for allegedly placing razor blades in bread at two Walmarts in Mississippi has multiple ties to San Antonio, KSAT confirmed Thursday.

Camille Benson, 33, was charged Tuesday with mayhem after customers reported finding razor blades in bread purchased from two different Walmart locations, according to the Biloxi Police Department in Mississippi.

Benson has been arrested at least four other times in Bexar County in the past six years, ranging from resisting arrest to prostitution, according to court records reviewed by KSAT.

A Bexar County mugshot of Camille Benson captured on March 20, 2021. (KSAT 12)

Her birth date in Bexar County court records matches the one provided to KSAT by Biloxi jail staff.

She also remains registered to vote using a San Antonio address, public records show, and maintains a Texas driver’s license. She has been associated with at least three addresses in Bexar County as well as phone number with a 210 area code, public records show.

When KSAT called the number on Thursday, it rang and then went to voicemail.

The current person living at Benson’s last known address on the far North Side told KSAT while he does not know her, he believes she may have previously lived there.

Harrison County Jail records on Thursday evening do not list an attorney for Benson who could be reached for comment on her behalf.

The Associated Press reported two Biloxi area customers alerted Walmart after discovering razors inside bread they purchased from the store. Employees subsequently found and removed additional tampered loaves from store shelves.

Customers reported finding the razor blades at a Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market, said Lt. Candace Young, a public information officer for the Biloxi Police Department.

Walmart employees told police a customer first reported finding a razor blade in a loaf purchased from the Walmart Supercenter on Dec. 5. On Dec. 8, a customer who bought a loaf at the Walmart Neighborhood Market also reported finding a razor blade.

After another customer complained to the Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, employees inspected the merchandise and found several more loaves had been tampered with, law enforcement officials said.

The police department was notified on Monday, AP reports.

In a press release, the department asked anyone who bought bread from those Walmart locations to inspect the loaves and report any findings.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” Walmart said in a statement to the Associated Press. “We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi. We appreciate law enforcement for their swift action and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate.”

The Biloxi Police Department said it does not believe any other stores have been targeted.

