Man with stolen gun arrested after traffic stop for cellphone violation leads to foot chase, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop for a cellphone violation escalated into a foot chase and later the arrest of a 20-year-old man with a stolen gun, according to San Antonio police.

An SAPD officer attempted the traffic stop around 11 a.m. Friday in the 6900 block of Northwest Loop 410.

Police said that at some point during the traffic stop, the officer tried to handcuff the 20-year-old man. However, the man allegedly resisted.

The officer also used a Taser, but it was ineffective.

Then, according to police, the officer ran after the man into a creek. Shortly later, other officers responded, and the 20-year-old man was taken into custody.

Multiple guns, including one that was registered as stolen, were later found in the man’s possession, police said.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

