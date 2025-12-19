Woman wanted for sex-related offenses in Bexar County arrested at Laredo Port of Entry, CBP says

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry arrested a woman who was wanted in Bexar County on warrants for multiple sex-related offenses, according to federal officials.

CBP officials said officers at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred a pedestrian — Melanie Sustaita Rivera, a 23-year-old female U.S. citizen — for a secondary inspection on Dec. 17.

Biometric data verified through law enforcement databases confirmed Rivera was wanted on felony warrants for a probation violation related to an original charge of indecency with a child by exposure, issued by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. She also had a warrant issued by the San Antonio Police Department for a charge of absconded sexual offender.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance amid rising holiday traffic and that attention to detail yielded the apprehension of a woman wanted on outstanding warrants stemming from original alleged sex-related offenses involving a child,” said Alberto Flores, port director of the Laredo Port of Entry, in a news release. “These kinds of apprehensions perfectly exemplify our border security mission and our efforts to help keep our communities safe.”

Rivera was taken to the local county jail after the arrest to face her charges, CBP officials said.