Local News

Kerrville benefit concert with ‘Forrest Gump’ actor scrapped

Gary Sinise Foundation decides to shift its focus away from the concert; mass gathering permit application withdrawn

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Ainsley Bowar, Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The benefit concert in Kerrville featuring “Forrest Gump” actor Gary Sinise has been called off.

In a Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting on Monday, county staff said the Gary Sinise Foundation sent an email, saying that it is shifting its focus away from the concert.

The foundation said it decided to focus on “the most impactful ways possible” to honor the families affected by the July 4, 2026, flooding instead.

The foundation also withdrew its permit application for a mass gathering.

“We can accommodate and work with them anyway they want,” Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said during the meeting.

The three-hour concert was originally scheduled to take place on April 18 at Flat Rock Park along the Guadalupe River.

