10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Ten families will receive free homes in a forthcoming Habitat for Humanity Kerr County community that will partially house those affected by deadly flooding on July 4, 2025.

Mariposa, a 44-home community, is Habitat for Humanity Kerr County’s newest project. Executive Director Mary Campana said the community is a major milestone.

“It’s giving them the stability so that they can begin to heal because they haven’t even been able to do that,” she said.

With the partnership of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and other local donors, the nonprofit will build 10 new homes in the Mariposa community. A total of 44 homes will be built in the community.

The families have already been vetted and selected. The first five families will move in by the end of February, with two each month after that.

Along with the announcement, Habitat leaders unveiled the launch of the 2026 Affordable Homeownership Program, which is more in line with their traditional affordable homeownership mission.

Prescreening for that program is happening now until Feb. 15.

