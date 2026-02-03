10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding Habitat for Humanity Kerr County partners with community groups KERR COUNTY, Texas – Ten families will receive free homes in a forthcoming Habitat for Humanity Kerr County community that will partially house those affected by deadly flooding on July 4, 2025. Mariposa, a 44-home community, is Habitat for Humanity Kerr County’s newest project. Executive Director Mary Campana said the community is a major milestone.
“It’s giving them the stability so that they can begin to heal because they haven’t even been able to do that,” she said.
With the partnership of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and other local donors, the nonprofit will build 10 new homes in the Mariposa community. A total of 44 homes will be built in the community.
The families have already been vetted and selected. The first five families will move in by the end of February, with two each month after that.
Along with the announcement, Habitat leaders unveiled the launch of the 2026 Affordable Homeownership Program, which is more in line with their traditional affordable homeownership mission.
Prescreening for that program is happening now until Feb. 15.
Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Patty Santos headshot
Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.
She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.
Sal Salazar headshot
Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. ▶ 1:03 San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. ✨ Candy Cloud madness in San Antonio! 🤤 ▶ 0:59 ✨ Candy Cloud madness in San Antonio! 🤤 Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus ▶ 0:44 Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job ▶ 0:46 Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 ▶ 0:50 Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse ▶ 1:03 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center ▶ 1:36 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center Protesters call for release of children detained at detention centers ▶ 1:16 Protesters call for release of children detained at detention centers Hundreds protest in downtown San Antonio as part of nationwide day of action against ICE ▶ 0:45 Hundreds protest in downtown San Antonio as part of nationwide day of action against ICE Remember to protect your pets and plants during cold weather temps this weekend ▶ 0:58 Remember to protect your pets and plants during cold weather temps this weekend Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:34 Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community ▶ 1:06 San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community San Antonio’s free Cowboy Breakfast returns to Frost Bank Center ▶ 0:57 San Antonio’s free Cowboy Breakfast returns to Frost Bank Center Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday ▶ 0:58 Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday Culinary students, instructors & volunteers prep for Cowboy Breakfast ▶ 0:36 Culinary students, instructors & volunteers prep for Cowboy Breakfast Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets ▶ 1:08 Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets Flight aborts takeoff, avoids collision after private plane entered runway at San Antonio airport ▶ 0:19 Flight aborts takeoff, avoids collision after private plane entered runway at San Antonio airport KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters ▶ 2:55 KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters KSAT's Erica Hernandez captures crowd of protesters as they headed toward Dilley detention facility ▶ 3:04 KSAT's Erica Hernandez captures crowd of protesters as they headed toward Dilley detention facility Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility ▶ 0:56 Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less ▶ 1:06 VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court ▶ 0:44 San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court Immigration attorney says ongoing lockdown at detention facility in Dilley ▶ 0:36 Immigration attorney says ongoing lockdown at detention facility in Dilley Protesters gather in Dilley to march to immigration detention center ▶ 1:00 Protesters gather in Dilley to march to immigration detention center UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower ▶ 0:28 UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower Previous photo Next photo