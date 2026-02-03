Skip to main content
Local News

‘Forrest Gump’ actor approved to hold special benefit concert in Kerrville for first responders

Lt. Dan Band scheduled to perform at Flat Rock Park on April 18

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Patty Santos, Reporter

The Lt. Dan Band performing in Jacksonville. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – “Forrest Gump” actor Gary Sinise plans to hold a special benefit concert in Kerrville later this year.

The concert is for the first responders in Kerr County, which experienced severe flooding last July 4.

Kerr County Commissioners unanimously approved the Lt. Dan Band to play a three-hour benefit concert during a commissioners meeting on Monday.

According to George McHorse, an adjutant at American Legion Memorial Post 208, the concert is scheduled for April 18 at Flat Rock Park along the Guadalupe River. The Gary Sinise Foundation will begin setting up the day before.

Additionally, the foundation will help with cleanup afterward, security requirements and anything else the concert may need.

“The Gary Sinise Foundation is proud to provide the first responder appreciation event with an in-kind cost of up to $180,000 to show our support to the Kerrville Community,” McHorse said, reading a statement from the foundation.

While a time has not been set for the concert, it will likely end before 5 p.m., according to the commissioners.

“He is a wonderful American who lives by the example of getting people together,” Kerr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jeff Holt said of Sinise.

A schedule for when tickets will be on sale is not yet available.

