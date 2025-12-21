Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested after shooting father, BCSO says

Sergio Castillo, 42, was arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Sergio Castillo (Bexar County)

CONVERSE, Texas – One man has been arrested and is facing charges after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said he shot his father Friday evening.

Sergio Castillo, 42, is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, BCSO said.

Castillo was located, the sheriff’s office said, after a witness identified him as the shooter and deputies tracked down his vehicle at a home in the 500 block of Erna Street.

Deputies said they found Castillo with a gun in his possession, which is not permitted due to a prior felony conviction.

Castillo’s 68-year-old father was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glen Shadow Drive, BCSO said.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

