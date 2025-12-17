SAPD: Man shot multiple times at North Side gas station, later dies at hospital

The shooting happened at the 7-Eleven in the 4100 block of Vance Jackson Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times at a North Side gas station and later died at a hospital, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven in the 4100 block of Vance Jackson Road.

Upon arrival, SAPD said that police officers found the man in front of the store with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses informed the officers that the 35-year-old man had exited a black Toyota truck parked at a gas pump.

Then, according to police, at least one person inside the truck fired shots at the man.

The witnesses also said that the man had been walking toward the gas station entrance to request help, SAPD stated.

After the shooting, police said that the truck then fled from the location.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

