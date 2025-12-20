Woman hospitalized after front door ‘forced open’ by shooter, SAPD says The shooting suspect fled the scene Shooting on the Northeast Side. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot after her front door was forced open by an unknown shooting suspect, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side, SAPD said.
The 19-year-old victim answered the door after the shooting suspect had been knocking, police said.
SAPD said the suspect forced the door open and shot the woman in the chest.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.
Authorities said the suspect fled the scene. It is unclear if they knew the victim.
Additional information was not immediately available.
About the Authors Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
