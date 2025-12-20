Woman hospitalized after front door ‘forced open’ by shooter, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot after her front door was forced open by an unknown shooting suspect, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side, SAPD said.

Recommended Videos

The 19-year-old victim answered the door after the shooting suspect had been knocking, police said.

SAPD said the suspect forced the door open and shot the woman in the chest.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene. It is unclear if they knew the victim.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: