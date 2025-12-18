Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM, BCSO says
THIS AFTERNOON: Windy & sunny. But what will Christmas bring?
City of San Antonio housing administrator signed for dead homeowner; other employees altered records, audit finds
Taking rainbows off the road: San Antonio to install Pride sidewalks after crosswalk removal ordered by state
Sleepy. Divisive. A fan of young Trump: A look at the new plaques on the Presidential Walk of Fame
ME’s office identifies woman found dead in home south of downtown San Antonio
Who is running for US Senate in Texas
Texas woman charged after Mississippi Walmart shoppers say they found razor blades in loaves of bread

Local News

ME’s office identifies woman found dead in home south of downtown San Antonio

Victim identified as 34-year-old Chantrise Renae Manley-Parrish

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a home south of downtown San Antonio.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Chantrise Renae Manley-Parrish. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

San Antonio police were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the home in the 200 block of Lotus Street, which is near South Presa Street.

In a Tuesday morning news conference, SAPD said the 911 caller found Parrish unconscious.

Emergency personnel and the caller attempted to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Evolving details

In a Tuesday morning email, the department initially called the Parrish’s death a “suspected murder,” but at that time, it did not expand on the circumstances of the death to reporters.

On Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson said officers were dispatched for an “injured/sick person” call at the home.

Police also initially described the home on Lotus Street as an “Airbnb,” which is a type of short-term rental property.

However, in a Tuesday afternoon update, SAPD said the home is not an Airbnb. Instead, it has multiple bedrooms that are individually rented out and “have common areas accessible to renters.”

At this time, the department said there are no known suspects connected to this case.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos