ME’s office identifies woman found dead in home south of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a home south of downtown San Antonio.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Chantrise Renae Manley-Parrish. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

San Antonio police were dispatched just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the home in the 200 block of Lotus Street, which is near South Presa Street.

In a Tuesday morning news conference, SAPD said the 911 caller found Parrish unconscious.

Emergency personnel and the caller attempted to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Evolving details

In a Tuesday morning email, the department initially called the Parrish’s death a “suspected murder,” but at that time, it did not expand on the circumstances of the death to reporters.

On Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson said officers were dispatched for an “injured/sick person” call at the home.

Police also initially described the home on Lotus Street as an “Airbnb,” which is a type of short-term rental property.

However, in a Tuesday afternoon update, SAPD said the home is not an Airbnb. Instead, it has multiple bedrooms that are individually rented out and “have common areas accessible to renters.”

At this time, the department said there are no known suspects connected to this case.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

