Woman found dead in Airbnb south of downtown, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside an Airbnb south of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

A person had called authorities around 5 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Lotus Street, located near South Presa Street.

In a news conference, SAPD said the caller found a woman believed to be around 30 to 35 years old unconscious.

Officials and the caller attempted to save the woman’s life. However, police stated that she was later pronounced dead.

The department initially said in an email that the woman’s death was a suspected murder, but they did not expand on the circumstances of the death to reporters.

Police described the house as an Airbnb, where multiple people can stay at a given time.

Further information was not readily available.

Read also