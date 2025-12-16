Woman found dead in Airbnb south of downtown, San Antonio police say Police did not expand on the circumstances of the woman’s death SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside an Airbnb south of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
A person had called authorities around 5 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Lotus Street, located near South Presa Street.
In a news conference, SAPD said the caller found a woman believed to be around 30 to 35 years old unconscious.
Officials and the caller attempted to save the woman’s life. However, police stated that she was later pronounced dead.
The department initially said in an email that the woman’s death was a suspected murder, but they did not expand on the circumstances of the death to reporters.
Police described the house as an Airbnb, where multiple people can stay at a given time.
Further information was not readily available. Read also
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
