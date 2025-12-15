‘We’re devastated’: Thousands of dollars stolen during break-in at historic VFW Post 76 downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Texas is calling on the community to come forward with information after thousands of dollars were stolen in an early-morning break-in.

Surveillance footage from around 3:10 a.m. Monday at the Petty House downtown, which is home to VFW Post 76, shows two people prying open the door to the game room and going toward a VSweeps dispersing machine.

Monica Morris, commander of VFW Post 76, said the machine is an electronic gaming system that raises money for veteran service dog programs. It also helps the post maintain operating costs and veteran programs for emergency relief.

The machine is located in a game room at the VFW post. Morris said the burglars entered the building through a side door “that normally isn’t used.”

Surveillance footage from VFW Post 76 shows two people breaking into a gaming machine. (Courtesy of Monica Morris)

In the video, the burglars can be seen prying open the machine and taking three canisters out, which Morris said contained a few thousand dollars.

“It was obvious that they knew what they were doing and knew where to go,” Morris said.

The dispersing machine costs at least a few thousand dollars, which Morris said the post will likely have to replace, along with the door.

The post is normally closed on Mondays. According to Morris, no one else was in the building at the time of the burglary.

The burglars were in the building for less than 20 seconds, according to Morris, before fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle.

Morris said she believes a third person was involved based on how quickly the other two fled the scene.

The video shows one of the burglars wearing a red hoodie and black jacket with dark-colored pants, while the other wore a black hoodie, blue jeans and a dark-colored beanie.

“We’re devastated,” Morris said. “Our post is a very active partner in the community and with the city and our local veterans, and a few months ago we were vandalized with graffiti, and now this.”

Morris said the burglars took money away from projects at the post, including renovations to the building, which is more than 130 years old.

“It’s very disrespectful, and a lot of our veterans are pretty angry about it,” Morris said.

She said they are looking at hosting a fundraiser to raise money for repairs and additional security measures.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the burglary. Anyone with information is urged to contact SAPD.

