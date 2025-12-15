Skip to main content
Clear icon
56º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Erik Cantu taken into custody in Bexar County courtroom on past evading arrest cases, BCSO says
Trump levels political attack on Rob Reiner in inflammatory post after his killing
3 people on the run after robbery at La Cantera’s Louis Vuitton store, SAPD says
Lawsuit: Spurs icon David Robinson accuses business partner of diverting more than $34 million
Teen sent to hospital with life-threatening injury in apparent accidental shooting, SAPD says

Local News

‘We’re devastated’: Thousands of dollars stolen during break-in at historic VFW Post 76 downtown

Burglars were in the building for less than 20 seconds

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Texas is calling on the community to come forward with information after thousands of dollars were stolen in an early-morning break-in.

Surveillance footage from around 3:10 a.m. Monday at the Petty House downtown, which is home to VFW Post 76, shows two people prying open the door to the game room and going toward a VSweeps dispersing machine.

Monica Morris, commander of VFW Post 76, said the machine is an electronic gaming system that raises money for veteran service dog programs. It also helps the post maintain operating costs and veteran programs for emergency relief.

The machine is located in a game room at the VFW post. Morris said the burglars entered the building through a side door “that normally isn’t used.”

Surveillance footage from VFW Post 76 shows two people breaking into a gaming machine. (Courtesy of Monica Morris)

In the video, the burglars can be seen prying open the machine and taking three canisters out, which Morris said contained a few thousand dollars.

“It was obvious that they knew what they were doing and knew where to go,” Morris said.

The dispersing machine costs at least a few thousand dollars, which Morris said the post will likely have to replace, along with the door.

The post is normally closed on Mondays. According to Morris, no one else was in the building at the time of the burglary.

The burglars were in the building for less than 20 seconds, according to Morris, before fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle.

Morris said she believes a third person was involved based on how quickly the other two fled the scene.

The video shows one of the burglars wearing a red hoodie and black jacket with dark-colored pants, while the other wore a black hoodie, blue jeans and a dark-colored beanie.

“We’re devastated,” Morris said. “Our post is a very active partner in the community and with the city and our local veterans, and a few months ago we were vandalized with graffiti, and now this.”

Morris said the burglars took money away from projects at the post, including renovations to the building, which is more than 130 years old.

“It’s very disrespectful, and a lot of our veterans are pretty angry about it,” Morris said.

She said they are looking at hosting a fundraiser to raise money for repairs and additional security measures.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the burglary. Anyone with information is urged to contact SAPD.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos