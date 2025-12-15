BCSO, San Antonio police in pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect in east Bexar County

CONVERSE, Texas – Two law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect accused of fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Monday.

While it is unclear when the initial traffic stop took place, KSAT was on the scene of the suspect search early Monday afternoon near Loop 1604 and North Graytown Road in Converse.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies initiated the traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle. However, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle and drove through a fence on a property.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

During the search for the suspect, KSAT witnessed multiple BCSO patrol vehicles on the property. Additionally, a San Antonio Police Department helicopter hovered over the property to aid BCSO in its search.

A San Antonio Police Department helicopter was seen hovering over an east Bexar County property on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (KSAT)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

