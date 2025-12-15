BCSO, San Antonio police in pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect in east Bexar County SAPD sent a helicopter to aid BCSO in its search CONVERSE, Texas – Two law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect accused of fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Monday.
While it is unclear when the initial traffic stop took place, KSAT was on the scene of the suspect search early Monday afternoon near Loop 1604 and North Graytown Road in Converse.
According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies initiated the traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle. However, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle and drove through a fence on a property.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.
During the search for the suspect, KSAT witnessed multiple BCSO patrol vehicles on the property. Additionally, a San Antonio Police Department helicopter hovered over the property to aid BCSO in its search.
A San Antonio Police Department helicopter was seen hovering over an east Bexar County property on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (KSAT) This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. More recent crime coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Madalynn Lambert headshot
Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.
South Texas man sets world record for oldest wingsuit jumper ▶ 1:59 South Texas man sets world record for oldest wingsuit jumper Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials ▶ 1:16 Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons ▶ 1:12 San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons Spurs fans honk horns downtown after win vs. Thunder in NBA Cup semifinals ▶ 0:15 Spurs fans honk horns downtown after win vs. Thunder in NBA Cup semifinals Residents upset with speeding and lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection ▶ 1:03 Residents upset with speeding and lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family says ▶ 1:08 Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family says San Antonio family navigates life separated amid $30K immigration battle ▶ 2:10 San Antonio family navigates life separated amid $30K immigration battle Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane's tail ▶ 0:31 Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane's tail San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe ▶ 1:01 San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe 2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says ▶ 0:46 2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend SAPOA will not move forward on a ‘no confidence’ vote against SAPD Chief William McManus ▶ 2:11 SAPOA will not move forward on a ‘no confidence’ vote against SAPD Chief William McManus From San Antonio to Jamaica: North Side restaurant ships donations for Hurricane Melissa relief ▶ 1:35 From San Antonio to Jamaica: North Side restaurant ships donations for Hurricane Melissa relief Realtor emphasizes strategic pricing in San Antonio’s cooling real estate market ▶ 1:09 Realtor emphasizes strategic pricing in San Antonio’s cooling real estate market US credit card debt rising slower before Christmas this year compared to 2024, Fed data shows ▶ 1:36 US credit card debt rising slower before Christmas this year compared to 2024, Fed data shows Roosevelt Avenue’s deadly reputation pushes community plea for immediate safety improvements ▶ 0:37 Roosevelt Avenue’s deadly reputation pushes community plea for immediate safety improvements Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows ▶ 0:59 Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows ‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney ▶ 1:04 ‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney San Antonio council members express skepticism, caution while discussing possible elections move ▶ 1:01 San Antonio council members express skepticism, caution while discussing possible elections move 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 ▶ 1:06 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 FIRST. EVER. NATIONALS. 🙌 ▶ 2:01 FIRST. EVER. NATIONALS. 🙌 Coca Cola's Classic Christmas takes over Toyota Field in San Antonio ▶ 0:40 Coca Cola's Classic Christmas takes over Toyota Field in San Antonio Consumer Reports: Instacart’s AI-enabled pricing experiments may be inflating your grocery bill ▶ 1:09 Consumer Reports: Instacart’s AI-enabled pricing experiments may be inflating your grocery bill Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month ▶ 0:36 Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case ▶ 1:01 Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case Previous photo Next photo