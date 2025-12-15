Erik Cantu taken into custody in Bexar County courtroom on past evading arrest cases, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu was taken into custody on warrants from past evading arrest cases Monday morning, a little more than a week after his latest arrest for felony burglary of a habitation.

In a courtroom on Monday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that court security deputies took Cantu into custody on two motion to revoke probation warrants for evading.

Cantu, who survived a 2022 shooting by a former San Antonio police officer, has had frequent run-ins with the law since then.

His arrest for felony burglary of a habitation was his sixth arrest since surviving the shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cantu stole the tablet belonging to a woman with whom he shares a child, and used it to message her friends.

The alleged incident happened less than one month after Cantu was sentenced to eight years of probation for violating the terms of his probation from the evading cases last year.

However, the woman, Emily Proulx, later asked the court and the district attorney’s office to drop Cantu’s burglary charge, saying that she is “not fearful of him harming or threatening” her, court records show.

Proulx also requested that Cantu’s bond conditions be reduced and that his house arrest and GPS monitoring requirements be removed, records show.

As of Monday afternoon, the burglary charge remained pending.

Cantu is scheduled to appear in Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court on Thursday for a hearing, court staff confirmed to KSAT on Monday.

An unrelated misdemeanor assault charge against Cantu remains pending, court records show.

