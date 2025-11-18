Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time Cantu appeared in court on Tuesday; Brennand, the officer accused of shooting Cantu, awaits trial date BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Erik Cantu was sentenced to eight years probation after he violated the terms of his probation last year.
Judge Stephanie Boyd, who presides over Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court, found Cantu guilty for the probation violation on Tuesday afternoon.
If Cantu violates conditions within those eight years, his sentence would balloon to 10 years in prison.
In October 2024,
Cantu skipped a drug screening and was seen driving a motor vehicle, which were violations of his probation.
A warrant was issued for his re-arrest, and Cantu was taken back into custody in November 2024.
Cantu was not sentenced on Tuesday in connection with
an unrelated 2024 assault case because it is a misdemeanor case housed in a different court.
Cantu, who was shot in 2022 by former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand, has been arrested four times since the shooting.
Brennand, who has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant and faces up to life in prison if found guilty, is still awaiting a trial date.
