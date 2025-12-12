Female victim asks for Erik Cantu’s charges in latest case to be dropped, court records show

Multiple mug shots of Erik Cantu since he was shot by an ex-SAPD officer in 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The victim in the burglary case that led to Erik Cantu’s sixth arrest last week asked the court and District Attorney’s office to drop the charges, according to court records.

In an affidavit obtained by KSAT 12, Emily Proulx said she is “not fearful of him harming or threatening” her.

Cantu, who survived a 2022 shooting by a former San Antonio police officer, is accused of stealing Proulx’s tablet on Dec. 4 and using it to message her friends, an affidavit states.

Proulx filed the affidavit of non-prosecution Tuesday morning, along with a request to have Cantu’s bond conditions reduced.

In the affidavit regarding bond condition, Proulx asked the court to modify the “no contact” order to only include “no harmful or injurious contact.”

She also asks the court to remove the house arrest condition and GPS monitoring, required as part of his $50,000 bond, which he posted Dec. 6.

Proulx shares a child with Cantu and was the passenger in his car when on-duty SAPD officer James Brennand shot the then-17-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot in 2022.

She was later arrested in June 2023 for theft in another, unrelated incident. She was sentenced to deferred adjudication in April.

The alleged burglary occurred less than one month after Cantu was sentenced to eight years of probation for violating his probation last year.

Cantu is due back in court on Monday for a Pre-Trial Conference in the 2024 assault case, where he allegedly stomped on the head of a woman who was pregnant with his child.

Read also: