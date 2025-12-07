Skip to main content
Clear icon
61º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death in Austin, police say
Warming up with more temperature swings
2 arrested after 2-year-old girl found wandering alone in woods on South Side, BCSO says

Local News

Erik Cantu re-arrested, accused of burglarizing woman’s apartment, affidavit says

Cantu allegedly used the tablet to message the victim’s friends

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Erik Cantu was arrested again for stealing a woman's tablet on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (Bexar County)

SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, who survived a 2022 shooting by a former San Antonio police officer, was arrested for the sixth time.

Cantu, 20, allegedly stole the tablet of Emily Proulx, with whom he shares a child, and used it to message her friends, according to an affidavit.

Recommended Videos

The incident occurred Thursday, less than one month after Cantu was sentenced to eight years of probation for violating his probation last year.

He is charged with burglary of habitation.

Cantu was seen on live surveillance feed outside Proulx’s front door, according to the affidavit, before she received a notification that her tablet was moving away from her apartment and towards his residence.

A witness also reported seeing Cantu on Proulx’s second-floor patio, records show, prior to the burglary.

Proulx told police that her friends began receiving messages from her tablet before Cantu began calling and sending messages to her.

Proulx was the passenger in Cantu’s car in 2022 when on-duty SAPD officer James Brennand shot the then-17-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot.

She was later arrested in June 2023 for theft in an unrelated incident.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos