Erik Cantu re-arrested, accused of burglarizing woman’s apartment, affidavit says

Erik Cantu was arrested again for stealing a woman's tablet on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, who survived a 2022 shooting by a former San Antonio police officer, was arrested for the sixth time.

Cantu, 20, allegedly stole the tablet of Emily Proulx, with whom he shares a child, and used it to message her friends, according to an affidavit.

The incident occurred Thursday, less than one month after Cantu was sentenced to eight years of probation for violating his probation last year.

He is charged with burglary of habitation.

Cantu was seen on live surveillance feed outside Proulx’s front door, according to the affidavit, before she received a notification that her tablet was moving away from her apartment and towards his residence.

A witness also reported seeing Cantu on Proulx’s second-floor patio, records show, prior to the burglary.

Proulx told police that her friends began receiving messages from her tablet before Cantu began calling and sending messages to her.

Proulx was the passenger in Cantu’s car in 2022 when on-duty SAPD officer James Brennand shot the then-17-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot.

She was later arrested in June 2023 for theft in an unrelated incident.

