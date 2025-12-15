3 people on the run after robbery at La Cantera’s Louis Vuitton store, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are on the run in connection with a robbery at the Louis Vuitton store at the Shops at La Cantera, according to San Antonio police.

The robbery happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15900 block of La Cantera Parkway.

An SAPD preliminary report said that witnesses told police officers that three people entered the store and took items.

A security guard sustained an injury to his hand in the course of the robbery, police said.

The three people later fled the store before police officers arrived at the scene, the report states.

Further information was not readily available.

