2 people in critical condition after shooting in parking lot of North Side bar, SAPD says The shooting happened on Monday in the 8100 block of Broadway Street SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after a fight escalated into a shooting in the parking lot of a bar on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the 8100 block of Broadway Street, not far from West Sunset Road.
SAPD said that a fight inside Bentley’s Bar continued in the parking lot. At some point, multiple gunshots were fired.
Several people then fled the location in an unknown direction.
Police said that two men were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Further information was not readily available. More crime coverage on KSAT
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
