2 people in critical condition after shooting in parking lot of North Side bar, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after a fight escalated into a shooting in the parking lot of a bar on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the 8100 block of Broadway Street, not far from West Sunset Road.

SAPD said that a fight inside Bentley’s Bar continued in the parking lot. At some point, multiple gunshots were fired.

Several people then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Police said that two men were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Further information was not readily available.

