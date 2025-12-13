1 detained in connection with burglary investigation in Castle Hills, police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – One person was detained in connection with a burglary-related investigation that happened Saturday morning, according to the Castle Hills Department.

The burglary happened at 7:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Avenue.

In a Facebook post, the department said investigators reviewed camera footage, which "assisted in identifying individuals believed to be involved."

Officers were dispatched to the area, and one person was detained within minutes, Castle Hills police said.

The post states police believe the detained person or individuals involved may be connected to multiple burglaries in the area.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

