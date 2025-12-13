Man taken into custody, accused of attempted kidnappings in San Marcos, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap two women in San Marcos, according to the police department.

Kevin Andrew Frimpong, 38, is accused of approaching a woman at the San Marcos City Cemetery and another at a nearby residence, the San Marcos Police Department said.

In a Facebook post, San Marcos police said one of the women reported that after a brief conversation, Frimpong identified himself as a law enforcement officer. He also allegedly displayed handcuffs and attempted to restrain her.

The post states the woman was able to “break free” and immediately contacted police.

Officers also received a separate call about Frimpong “acting suspiciously” at a nearby residence.

Frimpong was located and taken into custody at 6:54 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone who has encountered someone claiming to be law enforcement under suspicious circumstances or who has information related to this case is asked to contact the San Marcos Police Department.

