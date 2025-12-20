BCSO: 1 hospitalized, another in custody after shooting near Converse

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One man was hospitalized Friday after a shooting in a home near Converse, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glen Shadow Drive, according to BCSO.

The 68-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at the home, BCSO said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Witnesses at the home provided information on the shooting suspect, which led deputies to a second residence in Converse.

BCSO said they found and took the male shooting suspect into custody and recovered a weapon at the home.

Additional information was not available at the time of publication.

