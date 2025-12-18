San Antonio man who pleaded guilty to shooting 2 SAPD officers sentenced to 60 years in prison

Jesus Prado, 42, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant charges on Dec. 10, 2025.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County jury decided how long a San Antonio man will be in prison after he opened fire on two police officers in 2023.

Jesus Prado, 42, who pleaded guilty to two aggravated assault of a public servant charges on Dec. 10, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Wednesday night.

Prado, who does not face any fine, will get credit for any time served.

After closing arguments concluded at approximately 5:10 p.m., Judge Stephanie Boyd read the prison sentences just after 7 p.m.

Prado’s charges carried a potential sentence between five and 99 years or life in prison.

On Oct. 19, 2023, San Antonio police said Prado got into an argument with his wife, who wanted to file for divorce.

Authorities said the argument spurred Prado to try to set the family’s home on fire with his wife and children inside.

When San Antonio Police Department officers Nicolas Augery and Santiago Vizcarra were dispatched on a family disturbance call, police said they smelled gasoline at the home in the 6200 block of Alta Puerta.

Shortly after they arrived, authorities said Prado fired a weapon multiple times from the second floor of the home and wounded both officers. Augery and Vizcarra survived their injuries.

Boyd, who presided over the trial in Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court, said the prison sentences will run concurrently.

