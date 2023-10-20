74º
DEVELOPING: Shooting in Northeast Side neighborhood draws heavy police response

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene working to learn more

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Police, Crime, Shooting
San Antonio police have swarmed a neighborhood on the Northeast Side after a reported shooting. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have swarmed a neighborhood on the Northeast Side after a reported shooting.

Authorities are in the 1600 block of Amistad Pass, as of around 7:30 p.m., Thursday.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and neighbors tell us they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

SAPD has taped off part of the neighborhood. Officers are still canvassing the scene.

San Antonio police have taped off part of a Northeast Side neighborhood after a reported shooting. (KSAT)

Details on what happened and possible injuries are limited at this time.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is expected to provide details soon.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

