DEVELOPING: Shooting in Northeast Side neighborhood draws heavy police response

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have swarmed a neighborhood on the Northeast Side after a reported shooting.

Authorities are in the 1600 block of Amistad Pass, as of around 7:30 p.m., Thursday.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and neighbors tell us they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

SAPD has taped off part of the neighborhood. Officers are still canvassing the scene.

Details on what happened and possible injuries are limited at this time.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence on Amistad Pass near Fox Peak Drive. We don’t have anything confirmed from SAPD at this time, but neighbors tell us they heard multiple gunshots. Waiting on SAPD for more information. Will keep you updated below ⬇️ @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/XTP9j92Jt9 — Avery Everett (@KSATAvery) October 20, 2023

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is expected to provide details soon.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.