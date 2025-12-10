San Antonio man pleads guilty to shooting 2 SAPD officers as trial begins

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man set to have his trial begin pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Wednesday after shooting two San Antonio police officers back in 2023.

Jesus Prado has now been convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant.

According to opening statements by the prosecutor, on Oct. 19, 2023, Prado had an argument with his wife, who had asked for a divorce.

That argument led to Prado trying to set the home on fire with his wife and children inside.

When police officers arrived at the scene, Prado ambushed them from the second floor of the home.

Prado fired gunshots, and two officers were hit. One officer was struck in the arm and the other was shot three times.

According to the prosecutor, a body camera was hit by a bullet, saving one of the officer’s life.

After the indictment was read, Prado pleaded guilty to two charges. The punishment phase then started.

During opening statements, Prado’s defense attorney asked the jury to keep an open mind when hearing the evidence of the case, while also describing Prado as a good, hard-working man who was going through depression.

Once all the evidence and testimony have been presented to the jury, they will decide Prado’s punishment. He faces between five and 99 years or life in prison.

The punishment phase is expected to last a few days.

